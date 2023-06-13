Home

Swiggy Delivers Food to Shah Rukh Khan After His Hilarious Tweet: ‘Dinner Le Ke Aa Gaye…’

Shah Rukh Khan had a funny exchange on Twitter during which he mentioned Swiggy in one of his tweets. And Swiggy couldn't rest back. Here's what happened next.

Swiggy deliver men pose outside Mannat as they deliver food to Shah Rukh Khan (Photo: Twitter-Swiggy/ Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is known to be witty and totally hilarious in his exchanges with fans on social media. But, this time, Swiggy outshined him at his own game. After a funny session of ‘Ask SRK’ on Twitter, a photo went viral on social media in which a bunch of Swiggy delivery men were seen posing outside SRK’s house Mannat. The photo was originally shared by Swiggy’s official handle to highlight how it successfully served dinner to King Khan.

It all began when a fan asked Shah Rukh if he had food. In his response, the actor wrote, “kyu bhai aap Swiggy se ho… bhej doge kya??’ This made Swiggy jump into the conversation and while SRK stopped responding after that, Swiggy replied to his tweet: “hum hain Swiggy se, bhej dein kya???” In no time, the dinner reached SRK’s place after which Swiggy shared the picture and wrote “hum Swiggy wale hain ar hum dinner leke aagaye.”

hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya??? 🥰 https://t.co/iMFJcYksKU — Swiggy (@Swiggy) June 12, 2023

hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye 🥰 https://t.co/iMFJcYjUVm pic.twitter.com/swKvsEZYhC — Swiggy (@Swiggy) June 12, 2023

Shah Rukh made some interesting tweets while interacting with fans on Monday evening. said he prefers to live in the present as clinging to memories is for people who have “retired”.the 57-year-old star was asked by a fan if he was someone who gets attached to memories of the past. Shah Rukh responded: “No I live in the moment. Memories are for the retired.”

The actor said one thing he would want his and Gauri Khan’s children– Aryan, Suhana and AbRam — to learn from him is the “patience to deal with nonsense”.

He also spoke about his daughter Suhana Khan’s debut with ‘The Archies’ and his upcoming movies ‘Dunki’ and ‘Jawan’.

