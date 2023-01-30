Home

Entertainment

Sylvester Stallone Would Be So Proud Of THIS ‘Rocky Fan In Diaper’ | Watch Viral Video

Sylvester Stallone Would Be So Proud Of THIS ‘Rocky Fan In Diaper’ | Watch Viral Video

This is a kid who is a big Rocky fan. I am sure there are many out there reading this who are very much a part of The Italian Stallion team.

Sylvester Stallone Would Be So Proud Of THIS ‘Rocky Fan In Diaper’ | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Children imitate adults, and it is believed that this is a natural instinct for them to learn things and develop their mental, emotional, and physical faculties. They observe their parents, elder siblings, relatives, and strangers and accumulate the data in their growing, developing brains. Sometimes they also observe various subjects on television including kids’ shows, cartoons, animal videos, and an occasional movie. TV provides them with a vast realm and exposure.

The viral video that we are sharing with you here shows the concentration and learning skills of children. The video shows a toddler in front of a TV set and watching the training montage of Rocky Balboa which is “Gonna Fly Now” from the 1979 mega-hit Rocky II (if my memory serves me right about all these facts). The kid is so engrossed, in fact, immersed in the action going on the screen that he imitates every move that Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) makes. And yes, he still needs the baby diapers to be strapped.

Can’t say if the tiny pugilist had been rehearsing and learning all this by getting it played again and again but even if he did so, it is so brilliant and hilarious at the same time that you just can’t help but get involved with the tot. it would be a crime to not mention Bill Conti. No wonder he was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for “Gonna Fly Now”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This is a kid who is a big Rocky fan. I am sure there are many out there reading this who are very much a part of The Italian Stallion team.