Home

Entertainment

T-Series founder Gulshan Kumars brother Darshan Kumar passes away at 70 in Delhi

T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar’s brother Darshan Kumar passes away at 70 in Delhi

Darshan Kumar’s passing in Delhi has left many remembering his association with one of India’s most influential music families and his quiet presence behind the scenes.

News from the music industry has left many emotional as Darshan Kumar passed away in Delhi at age 70 on April 18, 2026. Known for staying away from limelight, he still played a crucial role behind the scenes in shaping the growth of one of India’s biggest music companies. His calm nature and consistent support for artists made him a respected name within industry circles. While the public rarely saw him, his contribution remained deeply rooted in the company legacy built over decades. His passing has now brought attention to his journey, influence and lesser-known role in the entertainment world.

How news of Darshan Kumar’s death break out?

News of his demise was shared by Mika Singh, who posted a heartfelt message remembering him as a kind and supportive person. He mentioned how Darshan Kumar helped many singers and gave opportunities to new talent. According to reports, his death took place in Delhi and the cause has not been officially disclosed yet. Industry members expressed grief soon after news surfaced.

See Mika Singh’s post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

Who was Darshan Kumar?

Darshan Kumar served as Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series and remained a key part of its operations. The company was originally founded by his brother, Gulshan Kumar in 1983. After the founder’s passing company continued under the leadership of Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar while daughters Tulsi Kumar and Khushalii Kumar built careers in music and films. Darshan Kumar remained deeply involved in business side and contributed especially in Punjabi and regional music growth supporting many artists quietly.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Under leadership of Bhushan Kumar family has grown into one of richest in Indian cinema with estimated net worth close to Rs 10000 crore. This wealth comes from dominance in music production film business and digital platforms. Their company stands as major force in Bollywood shaping trends and launching talent across decades.

More about Darshan Kumar

Despite being part of major entertainment empire Darshan Kumar kept life private with very few public appearances. Not much personal information is available as he preferred to stay away from media attention. In 2025 singer Mani Ladla had shared picture with him from Amritsar showing his rare public interaction.

Family legacy and past incident related to Gulshan Kumar

Family history also includes tragic moment when on August 12, 1997 Gulshan Kumar was shot dead outside Jiteshwar Mahadev Temple in Mumbai after morning prayers. He was hit multiple times by three attackers while his driver was also injured.

Investigation linked murder to underworld network led by Underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim with names like Abu Salem and Nadeem Saifee coming under scrutiny. Shooter Abdul Rauf Merchant was later given life imprisonment in 2002 while others were acquitted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.