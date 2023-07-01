Home

Taali Motion Poster: Sushmita Sen As Transgender Activist Gauri Sawant Screams Power and Resilience

Sushmita Sen, after delivering a memorable performance in Aarya, is back to steal your hearts with Taali, based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

Taali, helmed by Ravi Jadhav, will soon be released on JioCinema. (Credits: Instagram)

The last day of pride month witnessed the release of the motion poster of Sushmita Sen’s upcoming series ‘Taali’. This is Sushmita’s most awaited project after her gripping performance in the web series Aarya. The first motion poster shared by Jio Cinema on Instagram portrays Sushmita in an unseen look. Her fierce and strong looks in the poster have taken the Internet by storm as it was beyond perfect. Taali, helmed by Ravi Jadhav, will soon be released on JioCinema. However, the date has not been confirmed yet.

Sharing the short clip, Jio Cinema wrote in the caption, “Laakh gira de bijli mujhpe, mai toh satrang banu. #HappyPride. Featuring @sushmitasen47 as the remarkable @shreegaurisawant in #TaaliOnJioCinema. Coming soon. Directed by @ravijadhavofficial. Created by @arjunsbaran & @kartiknishandar.” It showcases a glimpse of Gauri Sawant, played by Sushmita Sen. The glimpse perfectly displays the pride and bravery of a trans person. In the background, Sushmita can be heard saying, “Main taali bajati nahi bajwati hoon.”

This first look at Sushmita Sen’s upcoming project has fans hooked to it and they are excited to witness the Aarya actor’s remarkable performance in Taali. A fan quickly commented to express his excitement and wrote, “Super excited for this masterpiece,” while another believed that only Sushmita could have done this and penned, “Waiting for this, only you could have done this. Anything that has you would be remarkable.”

Earlier in October 2022, Sushmita Sen shared her first look as Gauri Sawant in Taali on her Instagram handle. The actor expressed her delight to tell the tale of an inspiring figure to the entire world. Emphasising the significance of living with dignity, she wrote, “Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!!”

About Taali

The upcoming project ‘Taali’ is a biopic based on transgender activist Gauri Sawant. Founder of the Sakhi Char Chawghi, Gauri who kicked off her journey after leaving home as Ganesh Sawant.

Sushmita Sen On Playing Transgender

Talking about Gauri Sawant, Sushmita said in an interview, “A story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power, that’s Shreegauri Sawant for you! Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution! This one is special for reasons multifold, and I’m really excited to associate with Viacom18 for this one. This is just the beginning, stay tuned for what’s in store!”

