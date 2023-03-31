Home

‘Ab Taali Bajegi’: Sushmita Sen Celebrates ‘World Transgender Day’ With Inspiring Video, Watch

'Ab Taali Bajegi': Sushmita Sen recently celebrated World Transgender Day with an inspiring video and a message on 'humanity' and 'compassion'.

Sushmita Sen Celebrates World Transgender Day: Sushmita Sen is known for her inspiring and feisty persona. The actress has always been open and upfront about her professional and personal life during her media interactions. Sushmita, who recently recovered after suffering a heart attack admitted she is doing fine after angioplasty. She recently posted her black and white video from one of her sets and wrote “Celebrating the completion of one month since my Angioplasty…by doing exactly what I love doing…WORKING!!! 😁💃🏻❤️🎶Lights, camera, ACTION & of course @flavienheldt creating his magic!!!😉😀👏 This beautiful song, a forever favourite plays on repeat!!!😍🎶💃🏻 #sharing #thisvibe #thislife #thislove #thisgratitude #thisnaughtyme 😉😄💋 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ❤️.” Now, she has shared an emotionally driven motivational video about inclusivity on ‘International Transgender Day of Visibility’.

CHECK OUT SUSHMITA SEN’S VIRAL POST:

SUSHMITA SHARES INSPIRING VIDEO ON WORLD TRANSGENDER DAY

In the video a transgender woman says “Kyu bajti hai taali (Why do we clap)? Bas kuchh rupay maangne ke liye (To ask for money)? Aapka dhyan kheechne ke liye (To seek your attention)? Apna gussa nikalne ke liye (To vent out the anger)? Ya apni ghutan chipaane ke liye (Or to hide the frustration)? Kya isliye bajti rahegi taali (Is that the reason to clap)?” Sushmita enters the frame and opines “Nahi (No). Ab bajegi taali (It’s time to clap). Hausla badhane k liye (To encouarge and boost morale). Ek nayi pehchaan banane k liye (Making a new identity for yourself). Goonj se aasmaan hilane k liye (It’s time to shake the sky). Sirf haath nahi, do dil bhi milaane ke liye (Not just two hands, we need to unite hearts). Is World Trabsgender Day par ek taali un sabhi k liye jo taali bajate the wo ab bajwaayenge (On this World Transgender Day, respect for all those who used to clap and now they will make people clap). Here’s wishing you love, peace and happiness.” The video ends as the lady and Sushmita blowing kisses to the audiences.

SUSHMITA SEN DEDICATES HER HEARTFELT POST TO ‘HUMANITY’ AND ‘INCLUSIVITY’

Sushmita captioned her post as “Ab Taali bajegi hausla badhane ke liye (Now everyone will clap for boosting morale)!!! 🤗❤️This #internationaltransgenderdayofvisibility let’s join hands to build a more inclusive and equal world for us all! ❤️ Here’s to this powerful journey of love, strength and unity!! Here’s to the compassionate community of Humanity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 😊😇😍@viacom18 @shreegaurisawant @gseamsak”

Sushmita had previously given her views on linking exercise to heart attack and pointed out “A lot of young people are not surviving heart attacks, so it is very important to keep checking yourself. Women need to understand that heart attacks is not a men’s thing. Also, it is nothing to be afraid of, but it is important to be vigilant. When you get a new lease to life, you respect it and are careful and that is when you learn to exercise and strengthen your will even more.”

Sushmita debuted in the film industry with the 1996 film Dastak. She later went on to do popular roles in the movies Biwi No. 1 (1999), Chingaari (2006), Main Hoon Na (2004), and Aankhen (2002) among others. She has to upcoming web serries slated for release – Aarya 3 and Taali.

