Taali Trailer Review: Sushmita Sen Nails it in Transgender Activist's Emotional Journey From Ganesh to Gauri Sawant

Taali Trailer Review: Sushmita Sen is back-in-action with her hard-hitting web show based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant. The actress known for her versatility as an artist has once again opted for a sensitive subject in her new series. While Aarya was an action-thriller, Taali is about the fight for social justice for transgender community. The viral poster and teaser of Taali had already created a lot of buzz. Sushmita’s look as Shreegauri Sawant broke the internet as cinephiles were curious to know what was in-store in a show based on such an important subject. The trailer has already taken social media by storm.

SUSHMITA SEN PLAYS TRANSGENDER ACTIVIST GAURI SAWANT WITH FINESSE IN TAALI TRAILER

In the promo, we see the journey of a simple boy called Ganesh who has motherly instincts within him and wants to give maternal love to kids as a grown up. As Ganesh grows up, he likes dressing up like a woman. An emotional person from the transgender community tells Ganesh, “You don’t become like this,” Ganesh quizzes “But Why.” The unknown person tells him, “Because there is still possibility of change within you.” As he grows up, Ganesh sets on his mission to fight for transgender rights and also be acknowledged as a third gender, no matter what it takes. Ganesh’s physical transformation into Gauri and getting acceptance from the transgender community is showcased in the trailer. Sushmita’s prep work looks spot-on as she has changed her dialogue delivery for the character. The scenes of her legal battle and television interview speaking up about gender inequality give goosebumps. The two-minutes, nine seconds long trailer proves that screenwriter Kshitij Patwardhan, creators – Arjun Singgh Baran

Kartik D Nishandar and director Ravi Jadhav have left no stones unturned in creating a gripping social-drama series.

Taali is scheduled to premiere on JioCinema on August 15, 2023, much to the delight of viewers who can enjoy it for free.

