New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap are busy promoting their latest film Dobaara in the media. During a promotional interview, the duo mocked the trend of ‘boycotting’ films and actors on social media. Anurag and Taapsee said they want to be boycotted. In an interview, the two requested people on social media to start a trend against them on Twitter.Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Didn’t Appear on Koffee With Karan: ‘My Sex Life is…’

Anurag Kashyap asks for a ‘boycott’ of his film

While speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Taapsee and Anurag commented on the boycott trends against Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. “I want #BoycottKashyap to trend on Twitter,” said the director, while Taapsee added, “Please everyone boycott our film Dobaaraa. Agar Aamir Khan aur Akshay Kumar boycott ho sakte hain (If actors like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are getting boycotted) then I also want to be in that league. What is this?” The duo then sincerely requested the audience to begin the boycott trend against their films. “Picture dekho na dekho magar boycott kar do (It doesn’t matter if you watch our film but please boycott us),” they said. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu on Fighting Patriarchy in Bollywood: 'Aapko Bola Jayega Aap Arrogant Ho' | Exclusive

Naga Chaitanya speaks on negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha

Earlier, speaking about the entire negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha and people criticising Aamir Khan for his Punjabi accent in the film, actor Naga Chaitanya said in an interview with india.com: “I am not the best judge of that. To be honest, I am not too familiar with the language. But, all the doubts that have been thrown at the film on the basis of the content that they have read so far will be erased once they watch the film, once you get immersed in the film and get immersed with Laal.”

The popular Telugu star, who’s making his Bollywood debut with the Advait Chandan directorial added, “You are going to go through a lovely film and all these comparisons are going to go away. Also, it’s the same for every film. Before you see the final product, there are a number of opinions, doubts and questions which are fine and it only creates a certain interest in that film. So, it’s all a part of the film. Once you watch the film, all this will go. You will come out smiling and with tears.”

Aamir Khan speaks on boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend on social media

While Akshay hasn’t reacted to the boycott trend in his name, Aamir went on to request everyone to not cancel his film but go and watch it. He said at a press event that it hurts him when he realise that a section of the audience actually believes he doesn’t like his country. The statement was made in reference to his old ‘intolerant India’ statement from 2015.

Your thoughts on this cancel culture on social media?