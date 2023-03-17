Home

Taapsee Pannu Breaks Silence on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Sasti Copy’ Remark 3 Years After Twitter War: ‘Uski Marzi’

Three years after Kangana Ranaut called her a B-grade actress on Twitter, Taapsee Pannu responds to how she would react if they bump into each other soon.

Taapsee Pannu vs Kangana Ranaut: Actor Taapsee Pannu says she wouldn’t mind saying ‘hello’ to Kangana Ranaut if they bump into each other someday. The actor, who was called ‘Sasti copy’ by Kangana on social media, was speaking in an interview when she answered a question about the Manikarnika star. Recalling the incident, Taapsee said she never had any issues with Kangana and it was only after she dragged her with a statement that she had to say something to protect herself.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Taapsee was asked what would she do if she and Kangana are in front of each other in the future. Answering the hypothetical question, the Thappad actor said, “I don’t know, honestly. But if there is a situation where she is in front of me, then I will go and say hello.” Taapsee referred to the incident at the heart of the controversy.

KANGANA RANAUT VS TAAPSEE PANNU ON TWITTER

In 2020, after Kangana tweeted to say Taapsee was a ‘B-grade actress’, she responded to the tweet with a sarcastic comment that further fuelled the war on Twitter and the Manikarnika star called her ‘sasti copy’. Adding to her latest statement, Taapsee said, “Mujhe thodi problem hai, problem use hai. So uski marzi.” She went on to say that she, in fact, took Kangana’s remark as a compliment “When she said ‘sasti copy,’ I took it as a compliment,” she said.

During the incident in 2020, before Kangana was banned from Twitter, her sister Rangoli Chandel also joined in making tweets against Taapsee. It was a solid war of words on the social media platform that also divided the internet into fan wars. After a break of around two years, Kangana has once again returned to the social media platform to express her mind on issues ranging from politics to the movies.

