There is a lot happening in Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. People are pointing fingers on actors for not mourning with a ‘proper’ Instagram/Twitter post because they see actors like Kangana Ranaut fighting hard. The Twitter war between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker doesn’t seem an end after Kangana’s interview with Republic TV. One of the users, who seems to be a fan of Kangana criticised Taapsee for not seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and mentioned that she is only acting defensively when the Manikarnika actor takes a dig at her. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Lauds Taapsee Pannu's 'Dignity, Integrity' Reply to Kangana Ranaut, Says 'Proud of You'

The user shared Taapsee’s tweet after Sushant’s demise and wrote “Tapsee ka condolence is post tak hi seemit tha! Whereas Kangana is fighting for Sushant, despite knowing the fact she’s gonna lose it all at the end!! @taapsee tu sirf defensive act kar. U can’t do any good in life anyway! Rather than standing for justice, u r only saving ur ass.” Also Read - Who is Sachin Tiwari? Know Everything About Sushant Singh Rajput's Doppelganger Who Will Play an Outsider in 'Suicide or Murder' Film

The Manmarziyaan actor retweeted and asked for a CBI inquiry in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Not only this, but she also shared a screengrab of Kangana’s old interview (from the time of Jiah Khan’s demise) and questioned how her stance changed on depression and suicide from then to Sushant’s untimely death. She wrote, “Get the inquiry started, request the police , CBI , FBI and every agency that can help unearth the truth. Also along side help us all unearth how the logic behind suicide, depression and the reason behind that changes when it’s Jia Khan to when it is SSR”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Nirbhaya's Lawyer Seema Samridhi Questions Why Police Called it a Suicide

Looking at the tweet, the screengrab is from a report published in Indian Express where Kangana came out to defend Sooraj Pancholi when he was behind bars for allegedly abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide in 2013. Kangana had said, “Depression is a disease which should be treated like one. When a person chooses to take a step like that it is irrelevant what made them do it. Depression could be triggered by anything. You can’t blame anyone else for that state of mind.”

Get the inquiry started, request the police , CBI , FBI and every agency that can help unearth the truth. Also along side help us all unearth how the logic behind suicide, depression and the reason behind that changes when it’s Jia Khan to when it is SSR https://t.co/dTEtlvbmhE pic.twitter.com/9qz4TGKPNV — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020

The social media war started after Kangana in an interview took a dig at fellow actors Taapsee and Swara and called them ‘B-grade actresses.’ The Manikarnika star alleged that these two actors want to be in the good books of the ‘Bollywood movie mafia’ and that’s the reason they don’t speak out against the industry people.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 after he hung himself at his Bandra residence. He used to stay in his sixth-floor duplex flat in the Mount Blanc Apartments near the Joggers’ Park in Bandra. The police said that he was living with two cooks and house help.