Taapsee Pannu Dons Sultry Saree as She Cuddles With BF Mathias Boe For New Year Celebration – PICS

Taapsee Pannu shared a loved up New Year's picture with her BF Mathias Boe. The two have been together for over 9 years - See PIC!

Taapsee Pannu basked in the success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Dunki‘ ever since the film hit the big screens on December 1, 2023. The actress welcomed New Year with her loved ones in the Maldives. On Tuesday morning, Taapsee dropped pictures from her vacation with her sister Shagun Pannu and her boyfriend Mathias Boe. Taking to her Instagram, Taapsee shared pictures from the celebration. The first picture showed her posing with her sister. She wore a blue saree with a golden border which she paired with a white blouse. The caption on the picture read, “Entering 2024 with smile and saree”. The next picture showed Taapsee sitting on her boyfriend’s lap and hugging him. “And hugs,” wrote the ‘Dunki‘ actress, while sharing the picture.

Inside Taapsee Pannu’s New Year Vacation – PICS

For the unversed, Taapsee Pannu has been dating Mathias Boe, a former badminton player for the past nine years. The two are frequently spotted together in their holiday photos. The actress allegedly went to see one of his games years ago, which is how they got together. In an interview with Bombay Times, Taapsee said, “Thankfully, we end up finding time for each other and that has helped this long-distance relationship work for over nine years now. I am not in any competition — neither in my professional life nor in my personal life. I am perfectly fine with the pace at which I am going in my life.”

On the work front, After collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki, Taapsee will be seen in the comedy-drama ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.’ The film is written and directed by Arsad Syed and features Prateik Babbar and Pratik Gandhi in the key parts. The eagerly anticipated ‘Haseen Dillruba‘ sequel, ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba‘ is underway. She will appear in the film alongside Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill.

(With IANS inputs)

