Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is currently vacationing in the Maldives and, going by her Instagram post on Monday, she is having the time of her life snorkeling in the ocean, dancing her with sisters and spending quality time with her boyfriend Mathias Boe. The Pannu sisters Shagun, Evania, Taapsee and Mathias dance on the viral mashup Biggini shoot by Yashraj Mukhate of Rasode Mein Kaun Tha fame. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu’s Vacation Pictures With Sisters in Maldives Will Make You Feel Jealous

Biggini shoot song is based on a snippet from the reality show ‘Emotional Atyachar season 3’ in 2011. The song starts with a conversation between host Pravesh Rana and guest Poonam in which she pronounces bikini as biggini. Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram account and wrote: “So what did Pannus do in Maldives ??? …. #BigginiShoot #BigginiShootWithPannus @shagun_pannu @evaniapannu Feat @mathias.boeEdited by @yellowelephant.in Location is our beautiful holiday villa @tajmaldives And @yashrajmukhate you the Star!!!”

The hilarious video has gone viral and celebs such as Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Saqib Saleem, Kajal Aggarwal and many others dropped comments. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail: Soni Razdan, Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker Breathe a Sigh of Relief

The Pannu sisters shared a series of pictures from their trip and it is only making us feel jealous. The actor is teasing her fans and friends by sharing videos and photos from her photoshoot. Continuing this practice, she gave a sneak peek from the Maldivian island.

Check Taapsee’s other pics from Maldives:

The posts will legit crack you up.