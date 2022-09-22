Taapsee Pannu Lashes Out at Paparazzi Again: Taapsee Pannu once again had an unpleasant experience with the paparazzi as she scowled at them after they crowded her post a film screening. The actor was quizzed by the paps for her remarks on the recent demise of late comedian Raju Srivastava. The 58-year-old comedian died on Wednesday, September 21, after being admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ (AIMS) intensive care unit (ICU) for 40 days. As celebs poured in their heartfelt condolences on Raju’s unfortunate demise, the Dobaara actor was asked about her reaction on the comedian’s death. However, due to being surrounded by shutterbugs and scribes Taapsee got miffed at them.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Cremated in Delhi: Wife Shikha, Hundreds Of Fans Bid Tearful Adieu

TAPSEE PANNU GETS MIFFED AT PAPS

When asked to react on Raju Srivastava’s demise twice, Taapsee stated, “Kya bolun (What should I say)?” As the paps where blocking her path post the film screening, she told them “Aare bhai sahab, aap ek minute, aap ek minute. Aap hatiye, aap aese mat kariye, thoda hatiye, thoda hatiye, piche hatiye (Give me a minute. You please step aside, don’t do like this, move a little bit, step back).” The actor then said ‘thank you’ as she walked near her car. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Dies After Suffering Heart Attack in Gym: Risk Factors Behind Heart Attack

NETIZENS SLAM PAPS FOR HOUNDING TAAPSEE PANNU

A netizen reacted to the viral video and commented, “Stop hounding her like this, you guys are going over the board now.” Another fan wrote, “Stop hounding her, poor thing.” A netizen also commented, “Where’s her security? Poor girl she’s handling even her security and yet you guys are bombarding her for no reason!!!!”

TAAPSEE PANNU ALSO HAD SCUFFLE WITH PAPS IN THE RECENT PAST

Taapsee earlier had a scuffle with a journalist at an award show show asked her about the ‘negative campaign’ against her last release Dobaara. The actor replied, which film didn’t face negative campaigning in the recent times. She also told the journo to be well-prepared with homework next time before asking questions. The actor’s verbal brawl with paps at Dobaara promotions had also went viral.

Tappsee has recently completed her horror home-production Blurr and is busy filmning Raju Hirani’s Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.

