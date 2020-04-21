The entire country is on lockdown till May 3, and while we know that the essential services continue to be functioning, a lot of other things for that matter have come to a halt – including the shoots for movies. This obviously leaves no scope for something such as working from home and hence, celebrities have been missing the shoots that used to keep them busy as well as entertained. Actor Taapsee Pannu is too missing the madness of shooting. Also Read - When Taapsee Pannu Looked Like Quintessential Punjabi Bride in Peach For Manmarziyaan

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Pannu shared a throwback picture on Tuesday from the shoot of her film Manmarziyaan, where she is seen sitting on a scooter and lost in her thoughts, while many camera technicians are trying to set up the arrangements for the shoot.

The 32-year-old took to social media and captioned the pic as, "This throwback is clearly out of missing the madness we thrive in as actors. The calm we find in the craziest situations. Need to get back to the chaos soon 🙂 Btw that's a rig being attached to my scooter to test my balancing skills. Both with the weight n emotions in the take. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost".

Have a look:



Taapsee is currently at her home like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Earlier, she had shared a picture of her bridal avatar from the same film Manmarziyaan which proves how badly she is missing her work.