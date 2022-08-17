Taapsee Pannu on War of Words With Paparazzi: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Doobaaraa. The film directed by Anurag Kashyap will hit the theatres on August 19, 2022. A photographer became upset with Taapsee during the incident because she didn’t pose for shots when she arrived for an event. The paparazzo and she got into a verbal altercation after he treated her disrespectfully. The Judwaa 2 actor has now opened up about the heated argument in an interview.Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Poses With Both His Ex-Wives Kalki Koechlin & Aarti Bajaj, Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Has An 'Iconic' Reaction

Taapsee claimed that the photographer treated her so impolitely that she believed he was taking her pictures as a favour. Even her parents, according to her, don’t speak to her in such a tone, she added. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Taapsee said, “Even my parents don’t scold me in that tone. I don’t even know how to describe it to you. I was given a schedule to follow. I was doing that. Why should I be at the receiving end of this tone, as if I have committed a crime?” Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Says ‘I Have Bigger Boobs Than Taapsee Pannu’, Here’s How Actress Reacts

“We are not morons. We are not illiterates to lose our cool on video without reason. I refuse to accept I was disrespectful to anyone. I was calm I kept smiling respectfully although that gentleman did not respect me at all. He kept making faces at me and he talked to me in a very derogatory tone. I did not want to retaliate. I folded my hands and accepted whatever he had to say,” she added. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Calls Himself 'Most Nepotistic Filmmaker', Talks About 'Favouritism And Camps'

Watch Taapsee Pannu’s Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saroj_Mahara (@saroj_maharaa)

Taapsee has various films like Dobaaraa, Jana Gana Mana, Alien, Blurr, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan in her kitty. She will also appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film will hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

