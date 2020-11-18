Actor Taapsee Pannu has always been vocal on social media and in interviews. She had earlier spoken on being replaced by a star kid and now, the actor recalled the time when she was replaced for a weird reason i.e. the hero’s wife did not want her to be a part of the film. The Thappad actress revealed the time when she was called a ‘bad luck charm’ and when producers were shy of signing her. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu, Her Sisters And Boyfriend Mathias Dance to Yashraj Mukhate’s Viral Song ‘Biggini Shoot’ in Maldives - Watch Hilarious Video

Speaking about the same to Filmfare, Taapsee Pannu said, “I faced some really weird things in the beginning like she isn’t pretty enough. I’ve been replaced because the hero’s wife didn’t want me to be part of the film. I was dubbing for one of my films and I was told that the hero didn’t like my dialogue so I should change it. When I refused to change it, they got a dubbing artiste to do it behind my back. There was a time when I was told the hero’s previous film didn’t work, so you slash your price because we need to control the budget. There was some hero who wanted my introduction scene changed because he felt it would overpower his introduction scene. These are the things that have happened in front of me, I don’t know what’s happened behind my back.” Also Read - Taapsee Pannu’s Vacation Pictures With Sisters in Maldives Will Make You Feel Jealous

Elaborating more on how she dealt with it, Pannu added, “I decided that from now on, I will only take up films that will make me genuinely happy to go to work. People advised me against it because there might be a point of no return. Whenever a girl has tried to do women-driven films there’s a tag that’s attached to her and male stars are then hesitant to take her as their leading lady. It might be a little harder, longer journey but it’s going to be one that I’m going to enjoy each day. It has worked out till now.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail: Soni Razdan, Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker Breathe a Sigh of Relief

Presently, Taapsee is working for Rashmi Rocket. She has wrapped up the Pune schedule. She also has films such as Haseen Dilruba and Loop Lapeta.