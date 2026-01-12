Taapsee Pannu opens up about early career insecurities, says self-doubt took a mental toll

When Taapsee Pannu entered the film industry, confidence did not come easy. Today, she is known for choosing strong, unconventional roles, but the journey to that point was filled with doubt, self-criticism and emotional exhaustion. In a recent conversation with Times Now News, the actor spoke honestly about the struggles she faced in the early years of her career and how hard she was on herself while trying to fit into an industry that often celebrates a certain kind of perfection.

Did Taapsee doubt herself as a ‘heroine’?

Taapsee admitted that at the start of her career, she constantly questioned whether she even belonged in films. Comparing herself to established stars, she struggled with how she looked and felt she did not match the idea of a typical Bollywood heroine.

“I wish I didn’t feel like I don’t look like the biggest divas around, so mujhe koi heroine kyun banayega (why will someone make me the heroine)?” she said. She added that beauty was not the only thing holding her back in her own mind. She lacked basic fashion sense, had little understanding of makeup, and did not even know her best camera angles. “Nothing,” she said, summing up how unprepared she felt.

How did the pressure affect her mentally?

Looking back, Taapsee feels she was far too harsh on herself while trying to learn everything at once. She said she wishes someone had told her that it was okay to take things slow and that learning is part of the process.

“I wish I didn’t take such a beating to learn all this in the first few years,” she shared. While she eventually picked up everything she needed, the mental toll of constantly pushing herself left her drained. She now feels she should have enjoyed the learning phase instead of turning it into a daily struggle.

Why did she blame herself for failures?

Taapsee also spoke about how she took complete responsibility for professional setbacks, even when they were not entirely in her control. She revealed that she would “butcher” herself mentally every day, believing she was not good enough.

According to her, failure in films is often a result of many factors, but the burden is usually placed on the actor. “A failure is not just because of you. It’s a cumulative team effort, but it is put on you,” she said.

What’s next for Taapsee Pannu?

On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in Gandhari, a revenge drama directed by Devashish Makhija. Backed by Kanika Dhillon’s Katha Pictures, the film is set to premiere on Netflix. She was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, alongside Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan.

Today, Taapsee’s honesty about her journey stands as a reminder that confidence is built over time — often through mistakes, self-reflection and learning to be kinder to oneself.