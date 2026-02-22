Taapsee Pannu opens up on ‘embarrassing’ body-focused demands in South films, says actresses are asked to wear...

Actor Taapsee Pannu, known for her work across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam cinema, has opened up about the awkward and often uncomfortable situations female actors face on film sets in the South. In a recent appearance on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube podcast, Taapsee shared her thoughts on how certain visual choices in films tend to focus heavily on specific parts of a woman’s body.

Without naming any particular project, the actor reflected on the kind of requests actresses sometimes receive, especially during song shoots. Her comments have sparked fresh conversations about the portrayal of women in mainstream cinema.

Taapsee recalls awkward requests

During the conversation, Taapsee was asked why Bhojpuri and South Indian cinema often highlight the navel in song sequences. She admitted that she has tried to understand this trend herself. According to her, while many South films frame shots around the navel area, Hindi cinema often shifts the focus toward cleavage instead.

She revealed, “South mein bhi bola jaata hai ke wear padded bra. And problem yeh ho jaati hai ke set pe ke director kisko bole yeh baat kyunki set pe ladkiyan hi ginti ki ek ya do hain. Ab woh AD (assistant director) ko bole phir AD styling team ko ya hair team ki didi ko bole, ir woh aake ladki ko bole (“In the South, they sometimes say, ‘wear a padded bra.’ The problem then becomes who the director should even convey this to on set, because there are usually only one or two women present. So the director tells the assistant director, the AD then passes it on to the styling team or a female member from the hair team, and eventually the message reaches the actress,” Taapsee said.

She further described how embarrassing such moments can be during a shoot. “Aur aap socho kitna embarrassing hoga ke set pe ek gaane ke shoot mein kissko beech mein uthke jana hai, aur sab wahin dekh rahe ke acha kya difference hua. Phir aata hai ke hume difference pata nahi chal raha, toh abhi wapis jaao… Yeh hota hai (Just imagine how embarrassing it would be on a set during a song shoot – someone has to get up and leave midway while everyone is watching, wondering what difference it made. Then they say they still can’t see any difference, so you’re asked to go back and change again… This is what happens.”

According to Taapsee, such visual emphasis is often justified as catering to audience fantasies and commercial appeal.

Taapsee Pannu’s latest film Assi

On the work front, Taapsee is currently seen in Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha. The courtroom drama also stars Kani Kusruti in a key role. The film follows the story of Parima, a married woman in Delhi who is abducted and sexually assaulted, and traces the legal battle that follows. Taapsee plays a lawyer in the film.

The cast also includes Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Revathy, Naseeruddin Shah and Supriya Pathak. Produced by T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks, Assi tackles the sensitive issue of sexual violence against women.

With her latest remarks, Taapsee has once again brought attention to how women are framed on screen and the conversations happening quietly behind the camera.