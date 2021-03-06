Delhi: The Income Tax department recently conducted IT raids at Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap’s residence as the officials found discrepancy and manipulation of income during their searches at various places. They even revealed that there was a huge suppression of income compared to the actual box office collections. Taapsee has now reacted to the IT raids for the first time. On Saturday morning, the actor took to Twitter to share three tweets where she mentioned that the IT department is searching for three things “The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner”. Also Read - I-T Raid on Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap: Sitharaman Says Why It's an Issue Now, it Happened in 2013 As Well

Taapsee's second tweet mentioned "The 'alleged' receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I've been refused that money before". The actor's third tweet is in context with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she sarcastically concluded: "My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister. P.S- "not so sasti" anymore".

The searches conducted by IT department were a part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films and was carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune on Wednesday. The properties linked with Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar including the premises of noted film director Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Vikas Bahl, and executives of Kwann Talent management. Phantom Films was established by Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and the former head of UTV Spotboy, Vikas Bahl, in 2011 before being dissolved in 2018.