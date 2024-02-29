Home

Taapsee Pannu REACTS to Rumours on Her Wedding With Boyfriend Mathias Boe, Says ‘I Will Never Give…’

There's considerable buzz circulating that Taapsee Pannu and her longtime partner, Mathias Boe, are set to tie the knot in Udaipur by the end of March this year. The actress has now addressed these rumors.

Taapsee Pannu has been trending on Twitter from Wednesday. The actress made headlines when reports suggested that after dating nearly a decade, the Pink actress is all set to tie the knot with her long-time beau, Mathias Boe. The report also suggested that the couple will tie the knot at the end of March. Now, after the speculations started doing rounds, the actress has finally responded to the reports.

When India Today approached Taapsee to comment on the reports, the actress said she hadn’t ever given any clarification about her personal life. The actress said, “I have never given any clarification regarding my personal life and I never will,” the actress was quoted as saying.

Taapsee has always been an active social media user. The actress often shares updates about her movies and projects on social media. Apart from that, she also keeps posting her family pictures, giving her fans a sneak peek into her life.

However, Taapsee has never shared anything about her love life on her social media, whereas her boyfriend Mathias Boe has shared a bunch of pictures of the two on her social media. As per a report by NDTV, the Dunki actress is set to tie the knot with Boe. If reports are to be believed, the wedding is expected to take place at the end of March in Udaipur. The couple is also expected to keep their wedding private by only calling their family members.

Even though Taapsee likes to keep her love life private, her boyfriend Mathias Boe, the sports personality did make it official by posting a lovely picture with her. On Taapsee’s birthday, Boe penned a note for her that read, “Happy birthday you crazy little creature, damn we r getting old fast, especially u. Can’t believe how lucky I am that I found someone who doesn’t find me too annoying and (sometimes) laugh at my lame jokes. I will try my hardest to keep u smiling (red heart emoji).”

On Taapsee’s work front, the actress was last seen in Dunki. Apart from Taapsee the movie also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Booman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. Dunki was widely loved by all and collected over Rs 450 crore at the global box office. The actress will be next seen in the comedy-drama film Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.

