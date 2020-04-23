Life has a way of teaching you lessons in several different ways and they make you grow during different stages and Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu shared a similar life lesson from one of her old photoshoots and what it taught the Thappad actor. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Misses Shoot Life Madness And Chaos on The Sets Amid Lockdown

Taapsee shared a throwback photo in which she is seen dressed in a blue saree with short curly hair and a bindi on her forehead. “This is like a BTS from a shoot I did for Gaurang. I remember how I was concerned that my short hair won’t suit the sarees he makes Coz they r so traditional but he was so nonchalant about it n said we will use your original hair length, colour, texture, everything natural, everything YOU. That really made me think sometimes you just have to embrace how you look only then the world will embrace it. Shying away from how you look is never going to help you grow in life. The day I accepted my flaws was the day I came into my true self n my flaws helped me get a unique identity #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost,” wrote the actor.

Taapsee has time and again said that she loves her curly hair and wants to keep them this way when she can. She also shared a throwback photo from the sets of her movie Manmarziyaan in which her hair is coloured red.

She wrote, “Typical Anurag Kashyap prep….. last minute ! Got the idea of colouring the hair red after I landed in Amritsar. This is the first time I felt the skin of Rumi , that is, 2 days before we went for shoot.”