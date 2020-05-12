Actor Taapsee Pannu has never talked about her personal life in any of her interviews. She has not even shared a picture of her boyfriend on social media. However, her sister Shagun Pannu cleared the air. Last year, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shagun revealed how the two love birds met and took the credit as she was the one who introduced them. “Now, she may have got lucky. Taapsee must thank me because it was because of me that she met him”, said Shagun. Also Read - After Kriti Sanon's Exit, Taapsee Pannu to Fill Shoes For Rahul Dholakia's Next Venture

Taapsee further added, “I don’t want to hide anything from anyone. I’m very proud to accept the presence of someone in my life. But yes, at the same time, I wouldn’t only talk about it for the headlines because then it takes away from my credibility as an actor and what I have achieved in all these years by working hard. That I can’t afford to do”. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Shares Another Throwback Pic Recalling Badla Days, Says ‘It Was A Fun Change To Play The Not So Nice Character’



She continued, “There’s someone in my life and my family knows about it. It’s very important for me that my family – including my sister and my parents – they like the person who I’m with. Else it won’t work for me. I remember joking about it and telling someone, “Agar mummy papa nahi maane, toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch ho sakta hai (If my parents don’t agree, I don’t think this relationship has a future).”

In one of her interviews, Taapsee also said, “I have kissed a lot of frogs before meeting my prince.”

When asked about her plans to get married, she said, “I will get married only when I want to have babies”.