Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu is all over social media as she has been winning hearts with her performance as Rani Kashyap in Haseen Dillruba. Starring opposite Vikrant Massey, Taapsee has delivered a stellar performance. Now, in a recent interview with Curly Tales, Taapsee Pannu opened up about her marriage plans and what things she keeps in her mind before dating anyone. She revealed that her parents want her to ‘just get married’, be it anyone and there is one thing the actor wants is her parents should be okay with the person she gets married to.Also Read - Haseen Dillruba: Vikrant Massey Opens Up On Controversial Scenes With Tapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu said: “Whenever I have dated, I have kept one thing in my mind, ki agar isse shaadi ho sakti hai toh hi iske sath time and energy waste kar sakte hai. I can’t waste my time and energy on that person jisse meri shaadi na ho. My parents are like just get married. Bas tu karle, kissi se bhi karle, but kisse se bhi karle tu. They are just worried I might just end up not getting married ever.” Also Read - Taapsee Pannu On Kareena Kapoor Khan Being Criticized For Hiking Her Fee To Play Sita: 'If She Commands Certain Salary, It's Her Job'

Taapsee Pannu has been rumored to be dating an Olympic Silver Medalist Badminton player from Denmark, Mathias Boe. Her sister Shagun, during an interview with an entertainment portal, revealed and claimed having introduced them to each other. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Taapsee Pannu's 'Irrelevant' Remark, Calls Her 'Gareeb Producers Ki Kangana, B Grade Actor'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathias Boe (@mathias.boe)

Taapsee had earlier revealed that she would not hide anything from her parents. “Honestly, it’s never been like I have hidden things from my parents. But I’m also of the belief that I will bring someone to their notice only when I’m sure of it. Most of the time, it didn’t reach that level. There’s someone in my life and my family knows about it. It’s very important for me that my family – including my sister and my parents – they like the person who I’m with. Else it won’t work for me. I remember joking about it and telling someone, “Agar mummy papa nahi maane, toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch ho sakta hai (If my parents don’t agree, I don’t think anything can be done).”