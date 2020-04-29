Amid the coronavirus lockdown, actor Taapsee Pannu has been recalling her good old days of the shoot. In her recent post, she reminisced her shooting days for the film Badla where she played the role of Naina Sethi. The intriguing picture showcased the 32-year-old actor posing just like the poster behind her, as she closes her eyes to imitate it. The poster features a blonde girl with closed eyes, saying “No, Thank You.” Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Shares Throwback Pic With Sujoy Ghosh From Badla Shoot, Says ‘Who is Directing Who’

Taking to the captions, Taapsee actor wrote, “Another one from the location of Badla. Actually from Naina Sethi’s cabin. Trust only her to have such a poster in her professional cabin. But let me admit it was a fun change to play the not so nice character on screen. As an actor if one doesn’t get to experiment much it actually feels like a regular desk job which many of us actually gave up to have this edge of the seat career. Every job has its own charm n the fact we can live so many lives in one life is the charm of being an actor. 📷: @the_dahiya_boy #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.” Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, April 26: Taapsee Pannu's Post About Buying a House in Mumbai Inspires to Believe 'It's Possible'

Have a look:

With no new television and film shoots happening in the country, she has turned towards her photo archives for uploads. A few days ago, Taapsee shared a throwback BTS picture to recall the pre-shoot conversation in Glasgow with Sujoy Ghosh, the director of her 2019 thriller film Badla. In the capture, Taapsee and Sujoy are seen engrossed in a conversation as the actor pointed out that one can never guess who is directing who.

Apart from Badla, the actor was seen in Pink, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, Thappad, Saand Ki Aankh.