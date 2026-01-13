Taapsee Pannu slams Bollywood’s cut-throat PR culture, says success is being built on tearing others down

Actor Taapsee Pannu has never been one to mince her words, and this time, she is taking a clear stand against what she calls the increasingly toxic “PR game” in the Hindi film industry. In a recent conversation with Times Now News, the actor shared her concerns about how publicity strategies have evolved, saying the focus has shifted from genuine work to aggressive image-building, sometimes at the cost of others.

What exactly is bothering Taapsee about Bollywood PR?

Opening up about the issue, Taapsee revealed that she has consciously slowed down over the last one-and-a-half to two years, both professionally and mentally. According to her, this pause helped her see how drastically the system has changed.

“I realised that this PR game has gone to some other level,” she said, adding that earlier, PR was mostly about promoting oneself. “Now, people are also paying to push someone else down,” she pointed out.

For Taapsee, this shift raises an uncomfortable question: when did success become dependent on someone else’s failure?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Has relevance become more important than real work?

The actor believes that many personalities today are being carefully manufactured just to stay relevant. “People have started creating a new facade of their personalities because they need relevance,” she said, hinting at how voices are often created artificially, even when they don’t align with the work an actor is doing on screen.

Taapsee was particularly critical of this mismatch. “You are trying to create a voice beyond films, but that voice does not match your work,” she said, calling out the clear gap between public image and actual performance.

Why Taapsee refuses to play along

Unlike many, Taapsee has consciously chosen to stay away from such tactics. She shared that she would rather spend her money on herself or her loved ones than invest in planting stories or narratives. For her, films and honest work still matter more than trending headlines.

Her stance may not always keep her in the spotlight, but it has helped her stay grounded in an industry that often thrives on noise.

A look at Taapsee’s journey so far

Taapsee made her acting debut with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam in 2010 and entered Bollywood with Chashme Baddoor in 2012. Over the years, she has built a strong body of work with films like Baby, Naam Shabana, Manmarziyaan, Mulk, Badla, Thappad, Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba, Dobaaraa and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

She was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, alongside Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan.

The actor will next be seen in Gandhari, a revenge drama directed by Devashish Makhija. Backed by Kanika Dhillon’s Katha Pictures, the film is set to premiere on Netflix.

As Taapsee continues to choose substance over spectacle, her words strike a chord in an industry where perception often overshadows performance.