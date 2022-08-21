Taapsee Pannu Slams KRK: Actor Taapsee Pannu‘s film Dobaaraa collected Rs 72 lakh at the box office with 370 screens. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted in the favour of Anurag Kashyap’s film following the news that morning shows were dropped. The film’s leading lady responded to the director and slammed Kamaal R Khan for criticizing the movie’s box office earnings.Also Read - Dobaaraa Actress Vidushi Mehra Calls Director Anurag Kashyap A Hard Task Master on Set

Hansal posted screenshots of critics Rohit JA and Kamaal Rashid Khan and tweeted, “#Dobaaraa has done 72 lacs from 370 screens. Which is more than decent. It is these self-proclaimed experts/critics who are part of the malaise affecting us. The industry created these monsters by sucking up to them, paying them and now getting kicked in the back by them.” Also Read - Dobaaraa Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu's Film is Good, But Not Good Enough For Theatres

Check Hansal Mehta’s Tweet:

#Dobaaraa has done 72 lacs from 370 screens. Which is more than decent. It is these self-proclaimed experts/critics who are part of the malaise affecting us. The industry created these monsters by sucking up to them, paying them and now getting kicked in the back by them. pic.twitter.com/HwMAeyXwxP — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 20, 2022

Also Read - The Kashmir Files is 'Hate Mongering' Garbage, Says Filmmaker Supporting Anurag Kashyap's Oscar Remark Against Vivek Agnihotri

Following this, Taapsee thanked the popular director and had a befitting reply to the critics. She wrote, “Sir, as much as a lie is told out loud, it does not become the truth. And if these people whose relevance is only because of films, they are engaged in destroying the industry, so think how foolish they would be. Anyway #Dobaaraa is a bit difficult film for their mind so what can the poor thing do.” (Translated)

Check Taapsee Pannu’s Tweet:

Sir झूट को जितना मर्ज़ी ज़ोर ज़ोर से बोला जाए वो सच नहीं बन जाता । और ये लोग जिनकी relevance ही films की वजह से है वो ही industry को खतम करने में लगे है तो सोचो कितने मूर्ख होंगे। वैसे भी #Dobaaraa इनके दिमाग़ के लिए थोड़ी कठिन फ़िल्म है तो बेचारे क्या कर सकते है। https://t.co/p4q0A82S5M — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 20, 2022

When Dobaaraa first screened, it was well-liked by Bollywood stars and earned favourable reviews from critics. Despite having fewer screens and facing fierce competition from films like Karthikeya 2, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Raksha Bandhan, the movie only earned 72 lakh at the box office.

It is a known truth that KRK enjoys making fun of movies and making fun of individual artists. While what he does is actually unethical, KRK continues to do it since his fans appreciate his stuff. He does experience internet trolling and bashing.

Watch this space for more updates!