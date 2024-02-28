Home

Taapsee Pannu To Marry Longtime Beau Mathias Boe: Check Date, Guest List And More

Taapsee Pannu has been with her boyfriend Mathias, the coach of the Indian badminton team, for about ten years. The couple has decided to get married, and we're too happy for them

Taapsee Pannu, who prefers to keep her romantic life low-key, looks to be prepared to start a new chapter in her life. The ‘Dunki‘ star appears to be getting married to her longtime beau, Mathias Boe. Yes, you read that right! According to the most recent sources of NDTV, Taapsee Pannu will marry Mathias in March. Although she has been dating the coach of the Indian badminton team for almost 10 years, the actress has managed to keep their relationship private. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are getting ready for their March 13 wedding, while Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani just had their spectacular sundowner wedding in Goa. Taapsee Pannu has also decided to exchange Mathias Boe by the end of March.

Taapsee Pannu’s Wedding Date And Venue REVEALED

The couple is reportedly planning a low-key wedding in March 2024 in the City of Lakes, Udaipur. The same story also states that Taapsee and Mathias will marry in a way that combines Christian and Sikh customs and traditions. There won’t be any Bollywood A-listers there for the elaborate festivities if the claims are to be believed.

Despite being discreet about their relationship, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have never strived to hide it. Recently, Taapsee talked candidly about her BF in an interview with Raj Shamani. She revealed that she first met him while filming her Bollywood debut. Talking about her relationship, she said, “I have been with the same person since then, and I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship.”

Bride-to-be Taapsee Pannu’s Work Front

Taapsee Pannu last appeared with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2023 hit ‘Dunki. The story of a group of friends trying to travel overseas in search of better chances is told in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film. However, they face several difficulties when they choose to travel the illegal Dunki route after failing to obtain their visas. In addition to Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu, the movie included significant performances from Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani.

Taapsee Pannu made her Tamil cinema debut with Aadukalam. Following that, Taapsee made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor. Aside from that, she starred in several more films, including Saand Ki Aankh, Pink, The Ghazi Attack, Mulk, Badla, Manmarziyaan, and Baby.

