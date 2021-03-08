Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu had been in trouble last week after the Income Tax department conducted a raided at her house in Mumbai. The I-T department said that it has found discrepancy and manipulation of income during their searches at various places. They even revealed that there was a huge suppression of income compared to the actual box office collections of Phantom Films, established by Anurag Kashyap. The income tax department also raided Kashyap’s house for alleged tax evasion of 350 crores. Taapsee had reacted to the I-T raids and wrote a series of sarcastic tweets. Also Read - After Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap Takes Dig At Haters Over I-T Raid, Says 'We Restart DoBaaaraa'

Now, Taapsee Pannu opened up on how her family reacted to the I-T raid conducted at her home. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Pannu confessed that she and her parents daily ask each other if they are doing ok or not. "I was not available for a few days, but I was pretty much fine during that time. My family is okay, too. They're also asking me the same question, 'Are you fine?' And in return, I am asking them that, too. It's like we know something has happened, but we don't know what we are supposed to feel about it because we're just fine," Taapsee Pannu said to the portal.

The Rashmi Rocket actor further took a dig at the blames she has faced these days and how she cannot lie to anyone. "By now, people can see this is who I am; it's not a facade. I don't have skeletons in my cupboard. My honesty gives me the confidence to be fearless. Apart from my work, I'm a little lazy about other things, which is one of the reasons I can't lie. It takes a lot of effort to cover up a lie with more lies. It's better to say what you feel, but not at the cost of hurting others. Even if someone is targeting me in a certain tone, I don't feel the need to respond to the person in the same manner. What's the difference between us, then? I like to look at life in a simple, peaceful way. I will call out what is wrong, but without pointing fingers at individuals," Taapsee Pannu revealed.

The IT department conducted searches as a part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films and they carried out the raid in 30 locations of Mumbai and Pune last week. The properties linked with Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar including the premises of noted film director Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Vikas Bahl, and executives of Kwann Talent management were also searched.