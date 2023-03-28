Home

Taapsee Pannu’s Temple Jewellery Irks Hindu Activists, Complaint Filed Against Actor in Indore

A complaint has been filed against Taapsee Pannu in Indore by Hindu Rakshak Sangathan for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

Indore: A complaint has been lodged against actor Taapsee Pannu by the Hind Rakshak Sangathan of Indore for hurting religious sentiments. The actor walked the ramp at a fashion week recently wearing a red dress with a plunging neckline and teamed it up with a statement gold temple jewellery that featured the Goddess Lakshmi carvings. On Tuesday, Eklavya Singh Gaur, convener of Hind Rakshak Sangathan and son of BJO MLA Malini Gaur filed a complaint against the actor, alleging she spread ‘obscenity’ and insulted the Hindu deities with her look.

Taapsee hasn’t released any statement on the complaint yet. After making the appearance at the fashion show, the actor shared a video of the same look on her social media platform. The complaint cited the video shared by Taapsee on her Instagram handle on March 14 in which she could be seen talking about her experience of walking the ramp as the showstopper for designer Monisha Jaising. Her sparkly dress included a voluminous skirt, and a bodice featuring a deeply plunging neckline. Taapsee kept her hair naturally curly and applied nude makeup to let that dress and the jewellery be the highlight.

WATCH TAAPSEE PANNU’S VIDEO IN RED DRESS AND GOL JEWELLERY HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee has been at the receiving end of many such complaints for her choices in the past. The actor has always maintained a fearless stand and shared that she respects all communities and speaks for women’s rights. Known for her strong performances in critically-acclaimed movies like Thappad, Mulk, and Pink, Taapsee is currently working alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

— this story is being updated

