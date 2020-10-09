Actor Taapsee Pannu and her sisters Shagun Pannu and Evania Pannu are currently holidaying in the Maldives. On Thursday, the Pannu sisters shared a series of pictures from their trip and it is only making us feel jealous. The actor is teasing her fans and friends by sharing videos and photos from her photoshoot. Continuing this practice, she gave a sneak peek from the Maldivian island. Taapsee took to her verified Instagram account to stunning photographs of her. She has flooded Instagram stories with beautiful photographs of her vacation. In one photo, posted on Thursday evening, Taapsee is seen relaxing on a hammock at the beach. “#My 2 favourite times of the day… dawn and dusk. And this trip is making me feel I can never have enough of it. #Maldives #Holiday,” captioned the actress. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail: Soni Razdan, Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker Breathe a Sigh of Relief

Have a look at the drool-worthy and sun-kissed pictures of the Manmarziyaan actor:

View this post on Instagram One for such beautiful corners ❤️ #Maldives #Holiday #TajExotica A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Oct 8, 2020 at 7:09am PDT

Taapsee will next be seen in the films Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.