Mumbai: Actor Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun Pannu recently talked their wedding plans and revealed how the family is waiting for them to get settled with their partners. We all know Taapsee is dating an Olympic Silver Medalist Badminton player from Denmark, Mathias Boe and they haven't discussed getting married yet. Recently, in a candid interview session with TOI, Shagun was asked about her plans for Taapsee's wedding, to which she said, "Ya, anyway, I have seen a lot of locations, and so it's like tried and tested. The recce has been done."

Taapsee Pannu reacted on Shagun's statement and added, "Ab decide yeh karna hai ki shaadi karni hai ki nahi karni hai, Our parents are waiting for one of us to say 'yes' to marriage."

Last month, Taapsee Pannu opened up about her marriage plans and what things she keeps in her mind before dating anyone. She revealed that her parents want her to 'just get married', be it anyone and there is one thing the actor wants is her parents should be okay with the person she gets married to. She had said, "Whenever I have dated, I have kept one thing in my mind, ki agar isse shaadi ho sakti hai toh hi iske sath time and energy waste kar sakte hai. I can't waste my time and energy on that person jisse meri shaadi na ho. My parents are like just get married. Bas tu karle, kissi se bhi karle, but kisse se bhi karle tu. They are just worried I might just end up not getting married ever."