For the unversed, TMKOC producer Asit Modi who has been accused of harassment on the sets, also made several statements about Disha’s return in the show. After claiming that he was tryong to get the actress back, he made U-turn in his stand. Modi, in an interaction with ETimes had said, “We are hoping to bring back Dayaben in a month or two. In fact, I am trying my best to reintroduce the character as soon as possible. The audience of the show has been patiently waiting to see their favourite Dayaben back on the show. The casting for the character isn’t easy and it will be a challenge for any actress to step into Disha’s shoes. We will need a brilliant performer for the part.” However, he later told the portal that he was auditioning other actresses. The producer told, ““I always have a positive approach towards life and as they say, anything is possible. So, while I hope Disha returns to the show, I have started auditioning actresses for the part. Disha is enjoying her family life and I respect her immensely for her contribution to the show”.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah , featuring Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Gada in the lead, is one of the longest-running comedy-family dramas on Indian television. The show has been on-air for the past 15 years and is loved by the audience.