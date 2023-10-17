Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Fame Disha Vakani Aka ‘Dayaben’ Looks Graceful in Traditional Attire During Navratri Celebrations, Pics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Fame Disha Vakani Aka ‘Dayaben’ Looks Graceful in Traditional Attire During Navratri Celebrations, Pics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Disha Vakani aka 'Dayaben' brings grace and panache in ethnic attire during Navratri celebrations. - Pics

Published: October 17, 2023 12:58 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Fame Disha Vakani Aka 'Dayaben' Looks Graceful in Traditional Attire During Navratri Celebrations, Pics
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Fame Disha Vakani Aka 'Dayaben' Looks Graceful in Traditional Attire During Navratri Celebrations, Pics

TMKOC Fame Disha Vakani at Navratri Celebrations: Disha Vakani, known for playing the iconic Dayaben in the family sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma recently attended the Navratri 2023 celebrations. The actress who has been missing from television since four years made a surprise visit at SCD Barfiwala School. She was accompanied by her husband and daughter to celebrate the festival along with 500 special kids. The pictures from the prayers and other rituals and customs of Navratri went viral. Fan handles shared the photos as netizens were delighted to see the TMKOC actress enjoying the festive fervour. Disha also greeted the media as they clicked her pictures.

Trending Now

DISHA VAKANI PAPPED DURING NAVRATRI CELEBRATIONS:

You may like to read

FANS HAIL DISHA VAKANI’S NAVRATRI APPEARANCE

The actress first took a maternity break from TMKOC in 2017 after which she joined the sets in 2019 as a special appearance. However, she has not been seen in the comic caper series since then. She once again welcomed parenthood in 2022. In one of the viral clips featuring Disha from the Navratri celebrations, a fan wrote, “I’m being emotional after long I saw her love u Disha ma’am n missing you”. Another user commented, “Dil ko sukun milta hai ye chehra dekhe❤️”. A netizen also wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m literally crying… After seeing her .. ❤️❤️”. A fan also commented, “Daya bhabhi please come back in Tmkoc”.

WATCH DISHA VAKANI DURING NAVRATRI CELEBRATIONS:

ASIT MODI HAD EARLIER CLAIMED OF BRINGING BACK DISHA VAKANI AS DAYABEN

For the unversed, TMKOC producer Asit Modi who has been accused of harassment on the sets, also made several statements about Disha’s return in the show. After claiming that he was tryong to get the actress back, he made U-turn in his stand. Modi, in an interaction with ETimes had said, “We are hoping to bring back Dayaben in a month or two. In fact, I am trying my best to reintroduce the character as soon as possible. The audience of the show has been patiently waiting to see their favourite Dayaben back on the show. The casting for the character isn’t easy and it will be a challenge for any actress to step into Disha’s shoes. We will need a brilliant performer for the part.” However, he later told the portal that he was auditioning other actresses. The producer told, ““I always have a positive approach towards life and as they say, anything is possible. So, while I hope Disha returns to the show, I have started auditioning actresses for the part. Disha is enjoying her family life and I respect her immensely for her contribution to the show”.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, featuring Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Gada in the lead, is one of the longest-running comedy-family dramas on Indian television. The show has been on-air for the past 15 years and is loved by the audience.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!


Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.