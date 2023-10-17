By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Fame Disha Vakani Aka ‘Dayaben’ Looks Graceful in Traditional Attire During Navratri Celebrations, Pics
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Disha Vakani aka 'Dayaben' brings grace and panache in ethnic attire during Navratri celebrations. - Pics
TMKOC Fame Disha Vakani at Navratri Celebrations: Disha Vakani, known for playing the iconic Dayaben in the family sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma recently attended the Navratri 2023 celebrations. The actress who has been missing from television since four years made a surprise visit at SCD Barfiwala School. She was accompanied by her husband and daughter to celebrate the festival along with 500 special kids. The pictures from the prayers and other rituals and customs of Navratri went viral. Fan handles shared the photos as netizens were delighted to see the TMKOC actress enjoying the festive fervour. Disha also greeted the media as they clicked her pictures.
Trending Now
DISHA VAKANI PAPPED DURING NAVRATRI CELEBRATIONS:
View this post on Instagram
You may like to read
FANS HAIL DISHA VAKANI’S NAVRATRI APPEARANCE
The actress first took a maternity break from TMKOC in 2017 after which she joined the sets in 2019 as a special appearance. However, she has not been seen in the comic caper series since then. She once again welcomed parenthood in 2022. In one of the viral clips featuring Disha from the Navratri celebrations, a fan wrote, “I’m being emotional after long I saw her love u Disha ma’am n missing you”. Another user commented, “Dil ko sukun milta hai ye chehra dekhe❤️”. A netizen also wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m literally crying… After seeing her .. ❤️❤️”. A fan also commented, “Daya bhabhi please come back in Tmkoc”.
WATCH DISHA VAKANI DURING NAVRATRI CELEBRATIONS:
View this post on Instagram
ASIT MODI HAD EARLIER CLAIMED OF BRINGING BACK DISHA VAKANI AS DAYABEN
Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.