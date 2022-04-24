Mumbai: Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, best known for films like Chashme Buddoor and who is currently seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma as Mr Babulal, recently hosted his daughter Ridhima’s wedding reception in Mumbai and it was attended by Rakesh’s close friends from the industry such as Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, Johnny lever, Mukesh Rishi and others.Also Read - ‘Happy That She Inspired Others’: TMKOC Actor Dilip Joshi on Daughter Flaunting Grey Hair at Wedding

Rakesh Bedi and Dilip Joshi's video from the reception has gone viral where the two are seen on the stage near the newlyweds. Popular pap Viral Bhayani has shared a video where Jethalal had come to wish Mr Babulal. For the unversed, Ridhima has made her acting debut with Troydin Gomes and Arif Syed's new single Teri Kahaaniyaan.

Take a look at the pictures and videos from the reception party of Rakesh Bedi’s daughter Ridhima:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Johnny lever, Mukesh Rishi and others attend Rakesh Bedi’s daughter’s reception

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Congratulations to the entire family of Rakesh Bedi!