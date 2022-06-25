Taarak Mehta Makers Break Silence: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers have finally broken silence on the allegations of actor Neha Mehta claiming non-payment of her dues. Neha played a pivotal role in the sitcom as she portrayed Anjali Mehta, wife of Taarak Mehta essayed by Shailesh Lodha. Shailesh also recently quit the show after Disha Vakani aka Dayaben’s exit. Neha had quit TMKOC in 2020 and had said that her dues for the past six months have not yet been cleared by the show producers. TMKOC makers from Neela Films Productions have now issues an official statement that they tried to get in touch with the actor multiple times to complete the formalities, but she has been reluctant to sign the exit documents.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Anjali Bhabhi Aka Neha Mehta is Yet to Get Payments: ‘My Hard-Earned Money’

TMKOC Makers Accuse Neha of False Allegations

Neela Film Productions Private Limited shared an official statement with Indian Express. According to Neela Films Productions, "We consider our artist as our family. We have contacted Neha Mehta mulitple times to complete the formalities with us. Unfortunately, she has been reluctant to sign the exit documents without which we cannot do a full and final settlement as per company policy. She also stopped responding to all our communication for past 2 years and she left the show without meeting us. We wish she would have replied to our emails instead of making false accusations about the makers that have given her 12 years of fame and career. We reserve our rights for appropriate action."

Neha Claims Non Payment of Dues

Neha had earlier spoken to Bombay Times where she mentioned, "I live a very dignified life and don't believe in complaining about anything. I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months' money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don't like complaining… hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s first episode premiered in 2008 and the sitcom has had a successfull run for over 13 years now.



