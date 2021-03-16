Popular TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched shows by all the generations be it a kid or a 70-year-old person. People love the characters in the TMKOC show. However, Disha Vakani’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be a mystery. She quit the show in 2017 when she went on maternity leave in September 2017 and returned to the show in October 2019 for a cameo. Her dramatic and enthusiastic role of Daya Gada made her very popular. “Hey Maa Mataji” is her popular dialogue which is still remembered. Recently, TMKOC actor Ambika Ranjankar recently took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback photo of Disha Vakani, Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Ambika Ranjankar from the sets. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Is Pawandeep Rajan in a Relationship With Arunita Kanjilal? The Singer Reveals

The throwback photo takes us to the memory lane where Daya Gada aka Disha Vakani was a part of Daya Gada.

Check out the old photo of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors:

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhogi Lal locks up Gokudham wasis in Jethalal's house and leaves. He tells his lawyer that now he will not pay Jethalal's Rs 50 lakh as well. He makes a false complaint against Jethalal and others. Bhogi Lal has asked Jethalal to untie him and let him go. But he doesn't. Bhogi Lal says he will file a case against them for tying him up and forcibly trying to take money from him.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!