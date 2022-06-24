Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Neha Mehta who used to play the role of Anjali Bhabhi, has claimed that she hasn’t received payments for the past six months after she resigned from the show. Neha was a part of TMKOC for 12 years. After she quit in 2020, she was replaced by Sunayna Fozdar to play Anjali, wife of Taarak Mehta played by Shailesh Lodha.Also Read - Nidhi Bhanushali Flaunts Tan Lines Wearing Blue Crochet Bikini, Worried Fan Asks ‘Ye Kya Haalat Bana Di?’

In an exclusive interview with E-Times, Neha Mehta revealed, "I live a very dignified life and don't believe in complaining about anything. I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months' money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don't like complaining… hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money."

Neha Mehta furthermore, said, "I am waiting for good offers. TV is a great medium and it has given me a lot. But, I did not want to jump on to another show soon after acting in on for 12 years. I am also focussing on new concepts and working on my own production house. I hope to start work on a web show soon."

“Web is a great alternative medium but it can never replace TV. Television has a mass following and in India, people enjoy watching TV very much,” Neha stated while talking about the OTT platform.