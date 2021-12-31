Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati Joshi got married to Yashowardhan Mishra on December 11, 2021. Niyati was appreciated for sporting grey hair on her wedding. She flaunted her hair with utter pride – setting a new benchmark! Dilip, being the proud father, has now opened up about the same and said that while they never imagined this kind of reaction, the entire family was happy that she could inspire others.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Spills Bean on Leaving Show: I Will Move On..

Dilip Joshi told Bombay Times, “Keeping her grey hair as it is at her wedding was never an issue for us. We didn’t even imagine that people would react like this. It was never a point of discussion in our house. Jo jaisa hai woh waisa hi theek hai. Everyone reacted in such a positive way and I was happy to see that she has inspired others. I think this is how we should be; we present ourselves the way we are rather than putting on a mask”. Also Read - Step Inside TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta Aka Babita’s Lavish House With White-Golden Interiors And Spacious Balcony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dilip Joshi (@maakasamdilipjoshi)



Dilip Joshi then went on to share that since Niyati, who has always stayed away from the limelight, was shocked when she started trending after her wedding. “She likes to keep a low profile. But social media is something that we can’t control. Anyway, it was a positive thing and we were fine with it. If this is something that has inspired people, then that’s great,” he added. Also Read - Dilip Joshi's Daughter Niyati Joshi Sets a New Benchmark After Flaunting Grey Hair On Wedding | See Pics