Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta who plays the role of Babita ji (Babita Iyer) recently reacted on rumours of her being arrested. There was a report in Dainik Bhasker that said Munmuun Dutta was arrested and interrogated for four hours in a police station in Haryana on Monday, February 7 and released on bail later. This is related to a casteist remark she had used in a YouTube video last year. Now, Munmun Dutta has denied being arrested while speaking to an entertainment portal.

Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji clarified that she was never arrested and added that she was questioned by the police for a few hours before she was allowed to leave. "Contrary to rumours claiming that I was 'arrested', I want to clarify that I went in for a regular interrogation with the police officials. I was NOT ARRESTED. In fact, I had received the interim bail from the Court already on Friday before I went in for the interrogation. The officials at Hansi Police Station spoke to me for two and half hours about the case and noted down all important details. They were extremely polite and well-behaved. I have been co-operating with the police and will continue to do so," Dutta told Bollywood Bubble.

For the unversed, Munmun had apologised to her fans for the controversial statement. "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. Sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same", Munmun Dutta's apology issued on Twitter.