Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Raj Anadkat Aka Tapu QUITS The Show: ‘My Association Ended…’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tapu aka Raj Anadkat has quit the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Actor Raj Anadkat, who has been playing the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada (Tapu) since 2017 in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has bid adieu to the casts, crew and the show. Raj took to social media to put an end to all the speculations. He wrote, “Hello everyone, it’s time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career.”

Tapu aka Raj thanked the TMKOC team and his fans. “I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey – The entire team of TMKOC, my friends, family and of course all of you. Everyone who welcomed me into the show and loved me as ‘TAPU’ Your love for my craft has always pushed me to give my best to each and every one of you, every single time. I wish the team of TMKOC all the very best for the future of the show. I’ll be back to entertain all of you very soon. Keep showering your love and support,” he wrote.

Raj Anadkat’s Instagram post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Anadkat (@raj_anadkat)

Raj Anadkat took on the role of Tapu, Jethalal’s son, after Bhavya Gandhi quit the show.