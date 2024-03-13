Home

TMKOC Actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat Engaged? Here’s All You Need to Know

Rumours Circulate About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors Munmun Dutta aka Babita and Raj Anadkat Aka Tapu Getting Engaged. Check Deets Inside

Love has found its way onto the sets of the beloved television sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, as actors Munmun Dutta who plays Babita and Raj Anadkat who plays Tappu have reportedly gotten engaged. As per the News18 Showsha report, Munmun and Raj have sealed their commitment in a private ceremony earlier this month.

As per the reports, Munmun, aged 36, and Raj, aged 27, exchanged rings in the presence of their families in a low-key affair held outside Mumbai. The engagement took place in Vadodara, Gujarat, signifying a significant milestone in their relationship. The families of both actors wholeheartedly embraced their union, attending the ceremony to offer their blessings and support.

Their love story, which blossomed amidst the camaraderie of the TMKOC sets, has been an open secret among cast and crew. “They have been dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now,” revealed the source, shedding light on the undeniable chemistry between the two.

Despite repeated attempts to reach out, Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat have yet to comment on their engagement, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their response to this joyous news.

Munmun and Raj’s relationship news first started flowing in 2021. The TOI report stated that each and every member of team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was aware of the duo’s relationship.

