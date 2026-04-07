Home

Entertainment

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakanis father dies, Asit Modi feels its a personal loss

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani’s father dies, Asit Modi feels it’s a personal loss

TMKOC actress Disha Vakani's father Bhim Vakani was unwell, and the family learned about his sudden death in the morning.

Actress Disha Vakani’s father Bhim Vakani has passed away in Ahmedabad. Disha, who played Dayaben on the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is deeply saddened. According to a close family member, Disha’s father was unwell, and the family learned about his sudden death in the morning. Bhim Vakani was a talented painter, actor, and director, and had also worked in the film Lagaan. The TV producer Asit Modi confirmed the news to the media.

Modi told the portal, “Unki beti Disha Vakani ko jab Daya Ben ke role mein prasidhi mili toh unka bahut bada yogdan tha. Disha ka career banane mein unka bahut yogdan tha. Mera aur unka aik dum parivaar jaisa rishta tha. Jab bhi Mumbai aate they ve mere ghar aate they, hum saath mein ghoomne jaate they. Unke jaane se aisa lag raha hai jaise mere parivaar se koi chala gaya hai,” he said. (“He wasn’t unwell, but we got to know from his family in the morning that he’s passed away. Bhim Vakani was a great painter, actor, and director – he even worked in Lagaan. His daughter Disha Vakani’s success as Daya Ben… he played a big part in that. He contributed a lot to building Disha’s career. We had a family-like bond; whenever he came to Mumbai, he’d come home, and we’d hang out. It feels like a part of my family has gone with him.)

Bhim Vakani had showcased his acting talent in Gujarati theatre, TV shows, and films over the years. With his passing, Gujarati cinema has lost a prominent voice. His fans are deeply shocked by the news.

Disha and her brother, Mayur Vakani, have not yet stated their father’s passing, but reports suggest Bhim’s funeral will be held today in Ahmedabad. Bhim was also featured in several episodes of Taarak Mehta.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

May his soul rest in peace.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.