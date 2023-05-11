Home

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Quits After Accusing Producer Asit Kumarr Modi of Sexual Harassment

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after accusing producer Asit Kumarr Modi of making sexual advances towards her

Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played the role of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular TV series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has quit the show after accusing producer Asit Kumarr Modi of making sexual advances towards her. In a complaint filed with the authorities, Jennifer alleged that she had been subjected to sexual harassment at the workplace by Modi, project head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj.

The news of Jennifer’s departure from the show came as a shock to her fans and colleagues, who were unaware of the reason behind her sudden exit. According to sources close to the show, Jennifer had stopped shooting for the series two months ago, and her last appearance on the show was on March 7.

Jennifer’s complaint alleged that she was insulted by Ramani and Bajaj, which led to her leaving the set. She further claimed that Modi had made inappropriate advances towards her on multiple occasions, which had made her uncomfortable. The actress told ETimes, “Yes, I’ve left the show. It is right that I shot my last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on March 6 this year. I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj.”

When asked about what transpired on her last day on Taarak Mehta sets, Jennifer said, “It was March 7, my marriage anniversary and Holi when the incident happened. I was asked to get off the sets four times by Sohail Ramani and the executive producer tried to stop my car by standing behind it and was not allowing me to leave the sets. I told them I worked on the show for 15 years and they couldn’t forcefully stop me and while I was leaving Sohil threatened me. I have filed a case of sexual harassment against Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj.”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal continued, “On the last day, March 7 it was Holi and my anniversary. I had informed in advance that I want a half day since my daughter really looks forward to that day. She waits for Holi. I even gave them an option that just give me a two hours break, I’ll be back. They made adjustments for everyone except for me. I kept requesting them but they did not listen. They adjusted for all the male actors. It is an extremely male-chauvinistic place. That’s when I retaliated and Sohail spoke to me rudely asking me to get out almost four times. Then the creative person Jatin tried to stop my car. All this is recorded in the CCTV footage. This happened on March 7, I thought they would call me. But on March 24 Sohil sent me a notice that I left the shoot and they are losing money. This was ulta chor Kotwal ko Dante. They wanted to scare me. On April 4, I replied to them on WhatsApp that I was subjected to sexual harassment, I sent a draft and they reverted to me saying I was trying to extort money from them. I decided that day, I want a public apology. I took the help of a lawyer. On April 8th, I sent a notice to Asit Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj and also mailed and sent a registry to all the government authorities. I have not got any revert on the same but I am sure they must be looking into it and investigating the matter.”

“I was quiet for two months and did not tell anyone about this and today also I was not ready to talk because the show has given me everything: name, fame, money and I am very grateful for it. But whatever I have gone through in all these years people should know about it. Every person on Taarak Mehta is a bonded labourer”, she concluded.

The news of the alleged sexual harassment has caused a stir in the entertainment industry, with many calling for an investigation into the matter. The producers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have not yet responded to the allegations.

Jennifer’s departure from the show has left her fans disappointed, and many have taken to social media to express their support for her. The actress has not yet made a public statement about the allegations, but her complaint has sparked a conversation about the prevalence of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

