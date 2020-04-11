Actor Tanmay Vekaria, who plays the role of Bagha in popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is currently living in a sealed society in Mumbai. As reported by Times of India, three residents from his building and a vegetable vendor were tested positive for COVID-19 after which the BMC sealed the entire society and warned the residents against stepping out. In his interaction with the daily, Tanmay confirmed the news and mentioned that it’s a tough time for everyone and they have to take strict precautions for the welfare of others and the safety of their family members. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande's Housing Society Gets Sealed After a Resident Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Tanmay revealed that the entire building has been quarantined for 14 days since Tuesday and the residents have themselves decided to follow a particular process to ensure there’s no dearth of fresh fruits and veggies in any family. The actor, who’s popular for his distinct mannerisms as part of his character in the show, added that even though he didn’t come in direct contact with the vegetable vendor, he is worried because he doesn’t want to risk the health of his family members. “I am very scared because the vegetable vendor has tested positive for COVID-19. Though I was not in direct touch with him, as a responsible person, I have decided to go under self-quarantine for the next 14 days,” Tanmay said. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben aka Disha Vakani Following PM Modi's Advice Amid Lockdown

The actor also said he has been taking care of everything and everytime he went out to buy vegetables, he came home, took a bath and also washed all the vegetables. Explaining how the entire society is practising social distancing, Tanmay said, “All the families get five minutes to collect milk and vegetables from the security so that we maintain social distance.” Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fights Against Coronavirus; Here's How Gokuldham Prepares For COVID-19

Earlier, actor Ankita Lokhande’s society was sealed by the BMC after a resident got tested positive for COVID-19. As of now, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in India.