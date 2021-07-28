Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fees per episode: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is inarguably one of the oldest and most popular comedy shows in India. TMKOC is a SAB TV’s show revolves around the Gada family which consists of uneducated businessman, Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Jethalal’s wife, Daya, and their naughty son, Tipendra Gada living in Gokuldham society. The hilarious show covers topical issues which are socially relevant. Currently, reports on the net worth of actors in the show per episode are going viral.Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Completes 13 Years Of Happysodes, Fans Call It 'Haso Hasao Divas'

The list created by Jansatta, comprises the names of Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha and many more.

Have a look at the fees/salaries of actors per episode:

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal: Jethalal is the highest-paid actor in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is reported that he gets around Rs 1.5 lakh per episode.

Shailesh Lodha aka Tarak Mehta: Shailesh is known for playing the role of Taarak Mehta in India’s longest-running sitcom serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, since July 2008. The actor charges Rs 1 lakh per episode. In real life, Shailesh is a poet, actor, comedian, and writer. He had an office job, but he left it to follow his passion.

Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatma Ram Bhide: Mandar earns Rs 80,000 per episode. He is known for playing the role of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide in the popular Indian show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has appeared in a number of Hindi and Marathi Miniseries as well as Theatre.

Munmun Dutta aka Babita: Munmun is best known for her portrayal of Babita Iyer in the popular Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She gets Rs 35,000 – 50,000k per episode. Munmun recently made headlines for her MeToo confession in 2018.

Amit Bhatt aka Champak Lal, father of Jethalal: His net worth is not known as he has kept it under wraps. But many websites have quoted Rs 70,000-80,000 per episode. He has appeared in a number of Hindi television serials as well as theatre. He played the role of Champaklal Jayantilal Gada as a father of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is directed by Malav Suresh Rajda and Harshad Joshi; produced by Asit Kumar Modi.