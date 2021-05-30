Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi has dismissed the reports of a rift between him and his on-screen son Tapu aka Raj Anadkat. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka Aka Ghanshyam Nayak Is Facing Financial Crisis? Here's What He Has To Say

Dilip Joshi reacted to the rumours and called them 'absolutely rubbish.' In an interview with Spotboye, he said "Absolutely rubbish. Who cooks up all these false stories?" Dilip's clarification comes a few days after reports of a rift between him and Raj made headlines. As reported in Koimoi, a source had claimed that Dilip Joshi was irked with Raj as he kept him waiting for an hour. "Dilip Joshi is the senior-most actor on sets. Despite working on Taarak Mehta for so many years, he makes sure to be on time. There's never a delay or effect on the shoot because of him. But Raj recently kept him waiting for an hour or so. What irked him is the fact that it was repeatedly happening," the source claimed.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Indian television comedy shows running for over a decade. However, the show has also been making headlines for quite some time now because of its Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's absence. It's been over three years that Disha Vakani was last seen as Dayaben. She is on indefinite maternity leave since 2017. Earlier this month, show's producer Asit Modi talked about the same in an interview and cleared that if Disha expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Dayaben. "I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya," he had said.