Mumbai: Popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the most-watched show and people of all generations love to watch it. Since 2008, Sab TV's show has got positive reviews, but recently, one fan took to social media on director Malav Rajda's post where he complained that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is terrible. The fan wrote, "No your direction sucks bro the show is terrible now." To which Malav gave a befitting reply by writing, "ok point noted."

Malav Rajda's comment won several hearts and he got a reply from the same fan saying: "@malavrajda no problem actually it's not entirely your fault. You're doing your best but the scriptwriting is abysmal."

Take a look at the post here:

TMKOC misses Dayaben’s absence. The role was played by Disha Vakani and the makers always try their best to fit in the best possible actor to play the role of Dayaben. There are reports suggesting that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers have now found the new face of Dayaben and it is none other than actor Sunayana Fozdar, who is working with TMKOC as Anjali Mehta. In an interview, Sunayana Fozdar was asked if she is playing Dayaben, to which she said: “I’ve never considered playing Dayaben. I could have moulded myself as I have already played a crazy character in Belan Wali Bahu. Not like Dayaben of course, but it was another crazy thing”.

She continued, “I think I love her character (Dayaben), who doesn’t? I don’t want to say no because never say never. As an actor, you should never say that. Now that I’m playing Anjali, mujhe kuch aur sochna bhi nai hai (I don’t want to think about anything else). I’m very happy playing that character. I feel there’s a lot I can offer to that character. So, there’s a lot more to explore since I’ve just been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 6-7 months.”