TV actor Nidhi Bhanushali, who is a popular face of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been making headlines for her hot and sexy transformation. Nidhi used to play the role of Sonu Bhide in TMKOC. After sharing her bikini and swimwear photos on Instagram, fans have gone berserk over her boldness. This time, the actor has shared jaw-dropping photos from the airport and we must say, the diva looked gorgeous in a halter-neck pink bralette and sexy denim shorts.

Nidhi Bhanushali’s airport look is too hot to miss

Nidhi Bhanushali gave a sneak peek from her airport look and she dazzled in this uber-chic vibe. While sharing the hot pics, Nidhi captioned, "Okurrr! Ready to take on the world. Time to say goodbye to boring and hello to bold. The all-new Reebok x Cardi B collection is here! Exaggerate the everyday."

She completed the look with white shoes and we must say, Nidhi Bhanushali has raised the temperatures. Pics will fade away Monday blues.

A look at Nidhi Bhanushali’s hot look:

Fans remember Nidhi Bahanushali’s Sonu Bhide avatar and say ‘Badal gayi tu, Sonu’

The comment section is flooded with praises and love messages. One of the fans wrote, “Tapu be like Sonu tu toh mast lag rahi hai n madhvi be like oggo byi”. Another one wrote, “I miss tht Old sonu.. her cuteness and her beautiful hairs…😰” (sic.)”

Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide had quit the show to pursue higher studies and focus on her education.