Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Bhide is an adventurer and loves travelling, exploring new places. Her Instagram is full of her pictures from beaches and the mountains. On Thursday, Nidhi Bhanushali shared a photo from the highest peak of a mountain while enjoying the cool breeze and sun rays from the opposite direction. The breathtaking view from the cliff makes all of us feel jealous.Also Read - THIS Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Was 'Jadoo' In Hrithik Roshan Starrer Koi Mil Gaya

Nidhi Bhanushali is in Himachal Pradesh and gave fans a glimpse of the picturesque location with mountains, valleys at the backdrop. Taking to Instagram, she shared a beautiful photo of her posing with a railing clad in blue jeans and blacktop. With absolutely no makeup, she completed her look by pining the front hair leaving her deadlocks to fall back. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Shares Stunning Selfie From Misty Mountains, Reveals 'I am Shit Scared of Flowers'

Take a look at Nidhi Bhanushali’s gorgeous picturesque photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)



A few days ago, Nidhi shared a photo from her mountain trip where she was seen flaunting her contagious smile as her pet dog relaxed on the misty hills. She shared her experience with nature and wrote, “Hey there, it’s been a while since i made an entry in the #DiaryOfTheGadaboutPilgrims. Here we are in Himachal Pradesh, sitting between misty mountains w @penchokutti ‘s new friend Kafi. Pretty flowers and pine trees all around us, the weather is in our favour – perfect blend between cool and sunny. P.s. – anyone who knows me, knows that i am shit scared of flowers but i guess I’m growing a slight liking towards their pretty colours slowly and steadily. (sic)” Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Goes Sultry in Body-Hugging Deep Neck Dress, Fans Ask 'Sonu Tujhe Kya Ho Gaya Re'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)



On the work front, Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. Palak Sidhwani replaced her and is currently essaying the role of Mr and Mrs Bhide’s daughter Sonu, who is the only girl in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society.