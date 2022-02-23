Nidhi Bhanushali’s swimsuit-clad Pics From Goa Will Make You Crave Beach Holiday: See Here

Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Nidhi Bhanushali is the latest celebrity to jet off to Goa for a beach holiday. The star has been sharing pictures of herself wearing swimsuits from the tropical state, and they will instantly make you crave a beach holiday. On Wednesday, Nidhi Bhanushali took to Instagram to share photos of herself donning a black bodysuit for surfing. She posed with a surfing board. Additionally, the star made our hearts skip a beat with her windswept tresses and suntanned skin. She completed her look with minimal makeup and hair left natural with its deadlocks.Also Read - Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Wears Bralet Boho Top in New Pics, Fans Say 'Yeh Zarur Tappu Ki Shararat Hai’

In another picture shared on her Instagram story, Nidhi Bhanushali applied a handful of sunscreen lotion on her face. She captioned, “Hate sunscreen! But you gotta do what you gotta do :/”. Also Read - Nidhi Bhanushali Gets New Edgy Haircut With Dreadlocks in Goa, Taarak Mehta Fans Say ‘Sonu Rock Kar Rahi Ho’

Have a look at the pics below:

With Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the young actor made her television debut. She frequently shares stunning images from her travel diaries, and she recently debuted a new hairstyle: dreadlocks. Her new style sparked a lot of interest among admirers on social media. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Munmun Dutta Denies Being Arrested, Check Her Statement