Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fees per episode: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is inarguably one of the oldest and most popular comedy shows in India. TMKOC is a SAB TV's show revolves around the Gada family which consists of uneducated businessman, Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Jethalal's wife, Daya, and their naughty son, Tipendra Gada living in Gokuldham society. The hilarious show covers topical issues which are socially relevant.

Currently, reports on the net worth of actors in the show per episode are going viral. The list created by Jansatta, comprises the names of Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha and many more.

Have a look at the fees/salaries of actors per episode:

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal: Jethalal is the highest-paid actor in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is reported that he gets around Rs 1.5 lakh per episode.

Shailesh Lodha aka Tarak Mehta: Shailesh is known for playing the role of Taarak Mehta in India’s longest-running sitcom serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, since July 2008. The actor charges Rs 1 lakh per episode.

Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatma Ram Bhide: He earns Rs 80,000 per episode.

Munmun Dutta aka Babita: She gets Rs 35,000 – 50,000k per episode

Amit Bhatt aka Champak Lal, father of Jethalal: His net worth is not known as he has kept it under wraps. But many websites have quoted Rs 70,000-80,000 per episode.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is directed by Malav Suresh Rajda and Harshad Joshi; produced by Asit Kumar Modi.