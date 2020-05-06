One of the most popular television comedy shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining viewers for the past 12 years and counting. It is perhaps one of the most loved TV shows of all times and has a massive fan base and also tops the TRP charts. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bagha aka Tanmay Vekaria Under Quarantine After 3 Residents in His Society Test Positive For COVID-19

After making fans laugh for over 12 years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has now made a patient in the ICU smile as he was watching the show on the TV. In a viral post, a man thanked the show for bringing a smile on his father’s face. His father was in the ICU after suffering a brain stroke. A screenshot of the same was shared on micro-blogging site Twitter by Asit Kumarr Modi, who is the producer of the show. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben aka Disha Vakani Following PM Modi's Advice Amid Lockdown



“Thank you for your love. Your love inspires us,” wrote Modi. In the post, the man’s son Akshay Mathur siad that his father was in the ICU for six days after suffering a brain stroke. According to him, as soon as his father was shifted to a ward, the first thing that he wanted to watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

He further added that during a scene between the show’s characters Jethalal and Babita, his father smiled, which proved the power of the show. He said that the post was his way of paying a tribute to the makers of the show.

The post has gone viral on social media and has been breaking the Internet. It also received a lot of love on Twitter.